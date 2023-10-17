Yorkville School District Y115 to announce board member appointment

YORKVILLE – The Yorkville School Board has selected a new board member and will introduce the individual on Oct. 18.

The person to be appointed by the board will be sworn into office at the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 30 at Yorkville High School.

The new board member will replace Jason Senffner, who resigned recently, and will serve out the remainder of Senffner’s unexpired term, which runs to the April election of 2025.

School Board President Darren Crawford said 11 people applied for the appointment and that the board conducted interviews with four of them.

At a committee-level meeting on Oct. 16, the board deliberated in closed session for more than an hour before emerging to announce that they had reached a decision.

The board includes Crawford, Jason Demas, Mike Houston, Mike Knoll, Leslie Smogor and Shawn Schumacher.