GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Plano d. Harvard 25-18, 25-13

Emily Santolin had five kills, four digs and two aces, Alexa Sobieszczyk had five kills, Rita Lauro had 17 assists and two blocks, Angela Smithey had four digs and April Salgado two aces for Plano.

Prairie Central d. Newark 25-20, 17-25, 25-23

The Norsemen (29-4) dropped a hard-fought match on the road. Adrianna Larsen had 12 kills, seven digs and two aces, Kodi Rizzo seven kills and two blocks and Lauren Ulrich 30 assists for Newark.