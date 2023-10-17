Oswego Police accepting tow list applications for 2024-2026

The Oswego Police Department is currently accepting tow list applications for the calendar years of 2024 through 2026.

Tow companies who desire to be placed on the Oswego Police Department’s approved tow list must complete an application and supplemental forms, including credentials for all tow operators. Incomplete applications or missing credentials/paperwork will be viewed as an improper application and will not be considered.

Applications and the Police Towing Specifications and Agreement can be found on the Oswego Police Department’s website oswegoil.org/policenews or at the front desk of the Oswego Police Department.

Applications must be completed and submitted by noon on Monday, Nov. 6, to the Oswego Police Department, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego, Illinois 60543.

Applicants should be familiar with the Police Towing Specifications and Agreement as well as the following sections of the Illinois Vehicle Code: 625 ILCS 5/4-201 to 4-214; 625 ILCS 5/11-1413c; 625 ILCS 5/12-606; 625 ILCS 5/18d-120.

Questions may be directed to Sergeant Brian Nehring at 630-551-7358 or bnehring@oswegoil.org.