Woman found asleep inside running car in Oswego High School parking lot charged with DUI

A Bolingbrook woman was charged Monday afternoon with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after being found asleep in her car in the parking lot at Oswego High School following a hit-and-run crash that occurred earlier that day.

Michelle R. Stanton, 51, of the 1100 block of Partridge Avenue, is charged with driving under the influence, disobeying a stop sign, leaving the scene of an accident, obstructing a police officer, two counts of driving while license suspended and two counts of driving without insurance.

At approximately 1:12 p.m., Oswego Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Oswego High School, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. Police found Stanton sleeping in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running, the release said.

Stanton’s vehicle matched the description of a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash that occurred earlier that day in the area of Douglas and Woolley Roads in Oswego, according to the release. Stanton was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and was given a notice to appear in court on Nov. 14.

She could face further charges, according to the release.