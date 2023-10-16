Veteran Herschel Luckinbill honored with naming of section of Route 30

A portion of Route 30 from Douglas to River roads has been renamed Herschel Luckinbill Road. At a dedication ceremony that took place Oct. 13 at Oswego Village Hall is his son, Glenn Luckinbill, left, and State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, right. (Eric Schelkopf)

Herschel Luckinbill dedicated his life to service – service to his family, service to his country and service to his community.

In his honor, a portion of Route 30 from Douglas to River roads has been renamed Herschel Luckinbill Road. A dedication ceremony took place Oct. 13 at Oswego Village Hall.

The ceremony was originally set to take place at the intersection of Route 30 and Douglas Road, but was moved indoors because of rain.

The U.S. Navy veteran and community leader served as a guardian to Veterans for Honor Flight Chicago 25 times, escorting veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials erected in tribute to the service of WWII, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans. He was also instrumental in bringing the Vietnam Moving Wall to Aurora and Oswego as well as the Middle East Conflict Wall to Oswego.

Fifth Third Bank Senior Vice President Craig Pratt presents a $25,000 check to the Vietnam Moving Wall Committee Chair Herschel Luckinbill during a Sept. 11 press conference on the practice soccer field of West Aurora High School. (Photo submitted)

In 2008, he took on the leadership of the Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club, which meets at the American Legion Post 675 in downtown Oswego.

A longtime Montgomery resident, Luckinbill died unexpectedly in July 2021. He was 75.

“To know Hershel was to love Hershel,” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said. “His energy and his enthusiasm could not be matched. To say his name makes you smile because he was always smiling.”

The llinois General Assembly unanimously passed House Joint Resolution 79 to designate a section of Route 30 in Kendall County in memory of Luckinbill. State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, who herself is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, presented the resolution in the House.

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, presents a resolution honoring Herschel Luckinbill to his son, Glenn Luckinbill. (Eric Schelkopf)

“He was 100 percent devoted to ensuring that we never forget,” Kifowit said. “We never forget those that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom and the freedoms that some take for granted.”

This isn’t the first time he has been honored. In 2021, the intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego was renamed Herschel Luckinbill Road in his honor.

Luckinbill had brought the Vietnam Moving Wall to Oswego’s Prairie Point Community Park, located at the intersection.

He served in the Vietnam War aboard the USS O’Brien, a destroyer based in California, completing two tours of duty on the shores of Vietnam. Two days before Christmas in 1966, his ship was hit by direct fire from the North Vietnamese.

The 19-year-old Luckinbill got topside just as an incoming shell hit, killing two of his friends right behind him and wounding four more.

“His dedication to our veterans was unwavering,” Kifowit said. “He visited a lot of homebound veterans to make sure that they knew they weren’t forgotten and that they were appreciated for their services.”

The two had been friends for about 20 years.

“Herschel stands as a shining example of what it means to be a patriot,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “And dedicating this road in his name is an honor he undoubtedly deserves.”

Kauffman said Luckinbill recognized that being a true patriot didn’t mean just displaying the American flag and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance “but actively participating in the growth and betterment of one’s community and this nation.”

“Herschel demonstrated a profound sense of responsibility towards his fellow citizens and fellow veterans,” he said. “He consistently advocated for and supported initiatives aimed at strengthening the fabric of society.”

His son, Glenn Luckinbill, said his father was dedicated to helping others.

“Every time you drive by that sign and see his name, I hope that you’ll think about what you can do to help people,” he said. “I think that’s what he would want.”