Sandwich Chamber to welcome trick-or-treaters Oct. 28 as part of Halloween walk

Sandwich youngsters looking to snag a treat or two before Halloween will have the chance as part of the “Spooky Sandwitch Trick or Treat Tour.”

The Spooky Sandwitch Trick or Treat Tour will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Veteran’s Park, located at 143 E. Railroad St. in downtown Sandwich. The event, put on by the Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce, has proven to be popular over the years, said Sandwich Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Yari Aguado.

She is estimating that 300 to 400 people will participate in the event. Local businesses, including businesses in the downtown, will be passing out candy as part of the event.

The event is rain or shine.

“We do have some businesses outside of the downtown that are participating, like Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery and Rosati’s Pizza, Aguado said.

During the event, those businesses not in downtown Sandwich will be stationed in one of the parking lots in downtown.

“People will be able to walk in a short distance to all those businesses that don’t have storefronts in the downtown,” she said.

A total of 28 businesses and organizations so far have signed up to participate in the event. In addition to Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery and Rosati’s Pizza, others include Brothers Restaurant and Lounge, Farmer’s Daughter By Thymeless Home Decor and Design, Fox Valley Community Services and Sandwich Opera House.

Maps along with trick-or-treat bags will be handed out to those attending the event. Aguado advised those planning to come to the event arrive at least by noon because the number of trick-or-treat bags as well as candy will be limited.

“I would highly recommend showing up right on time or a little bit after so they can get the good candy,” she said.

Kids are encouraged to dress in costume for the event. Businesses can still sign up to participate in the Spooky Sandwitch Trick or Treat Tour. More information is available by going to the Chamber’s Facebook page, facebook.com/sandwichchamber/.

The Sandwich Chamber is also offering sponsorship opportunities.

In addition to the Spooky Sandwitch Trick or Treat Tour, the chamber will be hosting several other events in the coming months, including a Sandwich Holiday Shop Crawl from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 in downtown Sandwich.

This is the first time the chamber will put on the event. The chamber also will host its annual Community Christmas Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Sandwich.