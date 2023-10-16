Oswego SD308 kicks off 10th annual food drive

Now through, Oct. 18, schools in Oswego SD308 will participate in the annual food drive for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry. (Shaw Local News Network/Matthew Apgar)

The students and staff of Oswego School District 308 believe in the mission of the

For the 10th consecutive year, a district-wide food drive will help to keep pantry shelves well stocked the Kendall County Community Food Pantry (KCCFP), which services thousands of area residents each month.

Now through, Oct. 18, schools in the district will participate in the annual food drive for the KCCFP, leading up to the Allied Bank Crosstown Challenge football game between Oswego and Oswego East high schools on Friday, Oct. 20 at OHS’s Ken Pickerill Stadium.

The winning schools of the friendly, competitive food drive at the elementary, junior high and high school levels will be announced at halftime of the varsity game.

“This has been a great tradition within our schools and our district where students and staff come together and work towards giving back to the community and help combat hunger,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Khelghati said in a news release. “I am looking forward to experiencing this wonderful effort with our school community as we all learn of the importance of combating hunger and food insecurities and the value of giving back to the community.”

For every $1 that is donated to the KCCFP, they are able to purchase $8 worth of groceries from the Northern Illinois Food Bank and other buying resources. It also allows the KCCFP the ability to purchase items that they are in most need of for their community. Consider donating directly at kccfoodpantry.org/SD308.

Donation boxes will also be located at each building to accept items brought in.

In 2014 the district made its inaugural donation to the KCCFP of 58,000 items, the largest single private donation ever made to the pantry. The district has continued to be its largest donor every year. Last year, with the addition of monetary donations equalling eight items for every $1, the district donated an equivalent of 413,137 items. Over the past 10 years, the district has donated a combined 1.7+ million items to the pantry.

The food drive occurs at a critical time before the holiday season, when food donations are not at their peak. It also aligns the efforts of individual schools to maximize the community’s impact in fighting hunger locally.

For information, visit SD308.org.