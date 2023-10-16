Oswego Police issue traffic, parking alert for crosstown football game

The Oswego Police Department would like to inform the public of parking locations, alternative transportation and travel routes for the crosstown football game Oct. 20 at Oswego High School.

Parking will be available in the north and south lots of Oswego High School as well as at Eastview Elementary. Signage on Route 71 will inform the public when the north lot is full and limited to drop off only. ADA accessible parking will be available in the north lot of OHS.

Oswego School District 308 will provide bus transportation from remote parking lots at at Plank Junior High, Churchill Elementary and Oswego East High School. The service will begin at 4:45 p.m. with drop off at the back gate of Ken Pickerill Stadium off of Stone Hill Road. Bus service back to the remote lots will be available until 30 minutes after the conclusion of the varsity game.

Restricted travel routes after game will be in the following manner:

• Fans exiting the north lot of OHS and Eastview will only be allowed to travel north on Route 71.

• Fans exiting the south lot of OHS will only be allowed to travel south on Route 71.

• Fans exiting Stonehill Road onto Wolf Road will only be allowed to travel east on Wolf Road.

Oswego police officers and community service officers will be at the intersections most affected by the increase in traffic and will assist with traffic control in these areas. In an effort to reduce traffic congestion, all people driving to the event are asked to carpool. Fans are asked to remain patient as the lots are expected to take longer than normal to clear.