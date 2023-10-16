Growing Hope Globally Harvest Celebration Saturday in Sandwich

The Harvest Celebration is planned for Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

The Earlville, Twin Rivers/Barrington and Somonauk Area Growing Projects will be celebrating helping others grow their own food and making hunger unacceptable in our world during the Harvest Celebration planned for Saturday, Oct. 21.

The community is invited to this free, family-friendly event at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road in Sandwich. There will be a gathering at 10:30 a.m. followed by lunch, sheep shearing, flour milling, cider pressing, children’s activities, craft displays, livestock and more. The famous pie auction at 1:30 p.m. will raise money to help people in developing countries improve their own agriculture.

To date these groups have raised more than $1.3 million to be able to move more than 23,000 people to a life of food security.

All are welcome, rain or shine.