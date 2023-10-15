October 15, 2023
Navy League meeting Oct. 17 in Montgomery

By Shaw Local News Network
The Aurora Navy League Council 247 will host its monthly in-person dinner meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17. A reception will be at 5 p.m., followed by a meeting at 5:30 p.m. and dinner afterward. The meeting will conclude by 8 p.m. The public is welcome; you do not need to be a member or make a reservation to attend.

The meeting will be in the private room of the Riverview Diner, 1420 Southeast River Road (Route 25) and Mill Street in Montgomery.

The cost is $25 all-inclusive if an entree is ordered or $20 for only the dinner salad. Admission is free for those not ordering food.

The after-dinner speaker is Madeline Zehnal whose program is “Spring break aboard the Navy Carrier USS Carl Vinson – A high school special education teacher’s trip of a lifetime. A chance to learn about the technical side of the Navy.”