Yorkville church seeks donations for 2023 fall rummage sale

Sandy Lindblom, left, and Linda Melhouse are ready to sell homemade baked goods at the Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ rummage and bake sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21. (photo provided by Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ)

Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will hold its fall rummage and bake sale on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21.

Donations for the sale will be accepted from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, and from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, and Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the church, located at 409 Center Parkway in Yorkville.

Items not accepted for donation include large furniture, electronics, infant car and/or booster seats, mattresses and cribs. A donation form is available for tax purposes.

Sale times are 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 21. Purchases may be made by cash or checks only. Credit or debit cards cannot be used.

Proceeds from the rummage and bake sale support church programs, as well as charitable organizations that help provide for the needs of people in the Kendall County area.

For information, call the church office at 630-553-7308.