Immanuel Lutheran Church, located at 10104 Immanuel Road in Yorkville, will host its annual Oktoberfest Pig Roast from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Tickets will be sold in advance or at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 years old and younger. Meals include roasted pig, baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce and brownies.

A raffle and the live auction begins at 5 p.m.

For information, contact the church at 630-553-5368 or office@immanuelyorkville.org.