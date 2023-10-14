Plano library lists October programming

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Bingocize: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays, through Nov. 17, meeting room. Bingocize combines exercise and health information with the familiar game of bingo, which is a great, fun way to get adults 50+ moving and socializing. This free program is facilitated by Senior Services Associates of Yorkville. Contact Amy Cummings at 630-553-5777 for more information.

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Oct. 12, 26 and Nov. 9, meeting room. In person or via Zoom. Come join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct.14. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for individuals experiencing homelessness. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704. No registration required.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Scarecrow Cards: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17. Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18. “Window on the Bay” by Debbie Macomber will be discussed. The book for November will be “Deep State” by Chris Hauty. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Painting with Petite Palette - Fall Bouquet: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. A $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Our Reaper, Our History: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24. Plano Historical Society presents a slideshow highlighting their museum, current restoration of the Plano reaper featured in our parades and a new children’s book about Plano’s harvester history. Books will be offered for sale. Proceeds benefit the “Help Us Restore Our Reaper” fund. No registration required.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Create Art @ the Library: 6 to 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 16. For independent students in grades K-8. Bring your creativity, imagination and patience—the library will supply the rest. Using paint and canvas, you’ll create a beautiful fall-themed project. Registration required.

Rhyme Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Oct. 18, 25 and Nov. 1. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required.

Rhyme time in Español: jueves, 12, 19, 26 de octubre, and 2 de noviembre. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse.