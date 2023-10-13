Sandwich City Council debates whether to make vagrancy a criminal offense

The Sandwich City Council has begun discussing whether to make vagrancy a criminal offense.

“There’s not really a clear answer on how this should be handled,” Sandwich City Attorney Cassandra Gottchalk said during the Oct. 2 Sandwich Committee of the Whole Council meeting. “I’d like to discuss it amongst the council about whether or not we want to make it an offense for someone to be sleeping on public property.”

The discussion came about as a result of Sandwich Police Sgt. Jeremy Eisenberg going through the city’s ordinances and seeing where they might need to be updated.

As she noted, there have already been some legal opinions issued on whether vagrancy is a criminal offense.

“There are some Appellate District Courts that have found that it is actually cruel and unusual punishment to put in place such an ordinance,” Gottchalk said. “Illinois doesn’t have a stance yet.”

Eisenberg told city council members that in the past, the department has responded to instances of people sleeping in cars in public lots and on sidewalks around town.

“I’m not saying that it’s a huge problem, but when I was reviewing the ordinances, I noted that sleeping in a public place wasn’t in there,” he said.

Eisenberg said he remembers when he started with the department in 2008, the city had an ordinance addressing vagrancy.

“That’s the only reason I bought it to your attention, to see if you wanted to reinstate it or if you don’t want it reinstated,” he said.

Sandwich City Council 1st Ward Alderman Rich Robinson said he doesn’t like to create more rules “if we don’t have to.”

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said the city might want to consider having a conversation with Sandwich Park District officials about the issue.

“Under their park code, we enforce that for them, so it might be something we discuss with them,” he said.

He was in favor of Gottchalk reviewing the issue more, including looking at the city’s previous code regarding vagrancy.