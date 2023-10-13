Oswego volleyball beats Plainfield North: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Thursday, Oct. 12

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Oswego d. Plainfield North 25-18, 25-18

Sidney Hamaker had seven kills, two blocks and two digs, Kelsey Foster five kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces, Riley Borrowman four kills and two aces and Ava Flanigan 16 assists, two digs and two aces for Oswego (23-3).

Minooka d. Yorkville 25-23, 25-11

The Foxes (8-20, 3-6) played a competitive match with Minooka despite illness striking some starters. Marie Reichman had 17 digs, Clare Knoll 15 assists and 10 digs, Maddie Hilker three digs and three kills and Charlee Young four kills, two aces and six digs.