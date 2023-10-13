Oswego police, First National Bank hosting free shredding event Saturday

To help prevent identity theft, the Oswego Police Department is partnering with First National Bank of Omaha to offer a free shredding service to the community Saturday, Oct. 14.

Charge receipts, copies of credit card applications, insurance forms, physician statements, checks, bank statements or expired charge cards and credit offers are examples of important personal documents that should be shredded when no longer needed.

The shred event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Oswego Public Works Facility, 100 Theodore Drive in Oswego. It will continue until shred trucks are full or 1 p.m., whichever comes first. Area residents may bring up to three large file boxes of papers to be shredded.

This is a driveup-only event. Have boxes in your vehicle trunk. Enter the west side driveway, stay in your car. Remain in your vehicle until boxes are returned. You will then be directed out of the area.

For information about the event, call the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.