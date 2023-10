ABATE members enjoying the appetizer course at Flight Deck in Rochelle included Sharyl Mataya, Tracey Supan, Patti and Kevin Smith, Diana Rebechini, Nickie Warmac, Cliff Oleson and Debra Scinto. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc.)

Open Roads ABATE of IL, Inc. hosted a progressive dinner for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 16. A progressive dinner is a social event with the different courses of a meal eaten at different members’ homes or eateries. Co-chairs Sharyl Mataya and Diana Rebechini planned this first-time event for 12 chapter members.

Appetizers were shared at Flight Deck in Rochelle, the main course was at Shakers in Ottawa and dessert was at The Courtyard in Somonauk.