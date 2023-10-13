New study rooms at downtown Oswego campus already popular

Following several months of construction, the new study rooms at the Oswego Public Library District’s campus in downtown Oswego are now done and being used.

And they already are earning rave reviews, including from Oswego resident Stephanie Munson, who liked the privacy the meeting rooms offer.

“I get to focus on trying to get my work done,” she said. “I work from home and I’m just trying to get out of the house and kind of focus in a different environment right now.”

Three study rooms on the library’s second floor opened for use about two weeks ago. The library in downtown Oswego previously did not have study rooms, although the Oswego Library District has four study rooms at its Montgomery campus.

The work started in May. The project originally was supposed to start last October, but the starting date was pushed back because of supply issues.

The doors for the new study rooms are expected to be installed by the end of the month. One does not have to be a resident of the Oswego Library District to use one of the study rooms, although they do have to show an identification card before using a room.

Rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis and cannot be reserved in advance. Rooms are available for an hour and may be extended by library staff if no one is waiting for a study room.

Oswego Public Library District Assistant Director Krista Katzen, who oversaw the project, said she is pleased with how the study rooms turned out.

“This is exactly what we wanted, rooms with lots of light,” she said. “When the doors are here, it will feel kind of secluded. The whole upstairs is meant to be a quiet area. All of the first floor is a conversational area for groups that need to do a lot of talking.”

And she is happy the library is able to provide another place for people to work.

“A lot of people are looking for that,” Katzen said. “They work from home, they’re home a lot and they want just a second place to be. We’re happy to provide that.”

As Oswego Library Director Sarah Skilton noted, study rooms were a high priority for those using the library in downtown Oswego

“This was our number one service request for at least five years,” she said. “We’ve had them at the other building, but this has been the biggest request here. So I’m really happy that Krista took on this project and was able to successfully add these.”

The $424,618 project Is being funded through the library’s special reserve fund. The project also includes work at the Montgomery campus, including adding a staff mothers room.

“If anyone on staff is a nursing mother, they will have to have a space they can go to,” Katzen said. “And we have not had that at either building.”