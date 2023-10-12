Oswego SD308 looks to add high school sign language course

Starting next school year, Oswego School District 308 high school students will learn how to communicate with those who are hearing impaired. (Eric Schelkopf)

Starting next school year, Oswego School District 308 plans to offer a sign language course for high school students.

The district plans to add an American Sign Language course to the district’s high school curriculum at Oswego High School and Oswego East High School starting in the 2024-2025 school year.

“This is something that is of tremendous value to the school district and our community,” Dan Arntzen, SD308′s executive director of high school instruction and K-12 assessments, said in addressing school board trustees at their Oct. 10 meeting.

ASL is the third most commonly used language in the United States, after English and Spanish.

“This course has tremendous value to our students,” Arntzen said.

The school board is set to vote on adding the course at its next meeting on Oct. 23. School board member Dominick Cirone asked how many school districts in the area offer sign language as a high school course.

“There’s quite a few, actually,” Arntzen said. “This is pretty much the norm to offer this. It wouldn’t be something out of the ordinary.”

He noted that Plainfield and Yorkville school districts are among the districts in the area offering sign language courses for students. Staff said the course will allow for the district’s deaf and hard of hearing students who use sign language as their primary mode of communication to feel more included in their learning environment.

At the same time, the course will allow students to explore potential careers (some of which are experiencing a nationwide shortage) that require the use of sign language in the daily performance of their jobs, such as a sign language interpreter for the deaf or a speech/language pathologist.