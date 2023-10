Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to property

The Oswego Police Department is investigating a report of criminal damage to property in the 600 block of Belmont Avenue. A police report was filed on Oct. 7.

Theft

Oswego Police are investigating a theft at Riverside Pizza, 1100 Douglas Road. Police filed a report on Oct. 7.