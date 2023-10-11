Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for October 2023

Compiled by Jeff Farren from the files of the Kendall County Record, 1864-present.

October 2018

Following a lengthy discussion, the Yorkville City Council delayed a vote on the fate of the former Kendall County Jail building.

October 2013

The Yorkville City Council voiced objections to a proposal to move Hometown Days to July 4, combining the two popular events. The schedule will stay the same.

October 2008

A new park in Prairie Meadows Subdivision off Kennedy Road was dedicated. Named the Riemenschneider Park, it is a salute to local firemen.

October 2003

The New York auction house Sotheby’s announced that the Farnsworth House in Plano will be put on the auction block this winter. Two state and federal preservation organizations have announced fundraising campaigns to purchase the “Glass House.”

Four potential buyers have expressed interest in the old Kendall County Jail Building near the Historic Courthouse in Yorkville.

October 1998

Work is underway to add a new traffic signal at Route 47 and Countryside Parkway.

October 1993

More than 50 people attended a hearing on a proposal for the city to buy property at Countryside Center for offices. The council is considering purchase of 3.7 acres north of Pamida which had been zoned for condominiums. Price was $360,000.

October 1988

Local and state officials are waiting for a decision on the Superconducting Super Collider project. Will the $6 billion “atom smasher” be built in Illinois or one of six other states that are finalists?

October 1983

Work on the new bridge on Route 47 over the Fox River in downtown Yorkville is proceeding on schedule. The first phase, construction of the two east lanes or half of the bridge, should be done by Dec 1.

October 1978

The old railroad freight depot moved from its home on Center Street in Plano to a new resting place at the Kendall County Historical Society Lyon Farm on Rt. 71 east of Yorkville.

October 1973

Volunteers in Yorkville have handed over petitions on mail delivery to Yorkville Postmaster Harry Crawford. Volunteers obtained signatures from 576 persons asking for city home mail delivery. Officials estimate there are 725 houses in Yorkville. The petitions now go to Washington.

October 1968

In the first cross country meet in the history of Yorkville High School, Yorkville edged Kaneland 27-28. Top runners for Yorkville, Bob Follmer, Jim Stott, John Petry and Dale Mitchell.

October 1963

Spaces are now being reserved at the new Mausoleum constructed at the Elmwood Cemetery.

October 1958

Bids have been approved for improvement and enlargement of the Yorkville National Bank Building at the corner of Bridge and Van Emmon. The office building occupied by Dr. F. G Loomis on Van Emmon just to the east will be sold and either moved or razed and the new addition will take in that area.

October 1953

A New York City woman was fined $10 on a reckless driving charge after her car went out of control at the railroad crossing on Route 47 downtown. Her vehicle struck a building on the southeast corner formerly occupied by J. N. Schneider and Harry Crawford.

October 1948

The Yorkville Methodist Church held a cornerstone laying ceremony Sunday at their site at South Main and Madison streets.

October 1943

P. H. Miller of Plano, chairman for Kendall County in the Third War Loan Drive is a very happy man, as the report of sales in the county went over the top. The quota was $244,400 and Mr. Miller and his able assistants went out and sold $317,144.75 in War Bonds, no small achievement.

October 1938

Plans have been completed by the Illinois Bell Telephone Company for replacing the central office switchboards in Kendall County and converting all telephones to dial operation. The new equipment will be of the latest type developed by telephone engineers for communities of this size. It is known as “Community Dial” equipment and when it is placed in service all local and rural telephone users will dial their numbers in much the same manner as subscribers dial in Aurora and Joliet.

October 1933

The Yorkville Theatre will open Saturday with LaVerne Monkemaier in charge. The opening attraction will feature “The Air Mail,” a 100 percent talking picture.

October 1928

Sheriff Carlson was called to Oswego in the midnight hour Sunday night to assist in apprehending three chicken thieves who had been driven from the Naperville neighborhood by farmers. The three were caught and taken to Wheaton. The miscreants had scattered chickens for miles but the aroused farmers kept after them til they were caught.

October 1923

The Fox River and Illinois Union Railway between Yorkville and Morris is to be junked, steps having been taken in this direction by the owner, A. R. Evans of Aurora. Farmers along the line filed a protest against the dismantling of the road with the Illinois Commerce Commission in Chicago because the grain elevators and other businesses along the lines would be worthless without this transportation service.

October 1918

On account of the influenza and pneumonia, the Newark school and churches and public gathering have been closed indefinitely.

October 1913

The snow of this morning made the snow shovel an implement of the present.

October 1908

It is estimated that more than 200 people from Yorkville and vicinity called at the Charles Clayton home on the north side on Saturday and Sunday to see the recovered head, teeth and tusk of one of the prehistoric Mastodons, which Mr. Clayton dug up while he was ditching on the George Mewhirter farm in southern Kendall Township. Mr. Clayton has been dickering with a representative of the Field Museum of Chicago and may make a deal with that institution for the disposal of the relics. If not, he will have the tusk and teeth polished and preserve them as mementoes of the real early days of Kendall County, before even the Indian was a native here.

October 1903

“There are places along Bridge Street where the tobacco spit is so deep that even a man cannot get by without rolling up his pants — let alone the ladies.”

October 1898

Thursday evening about 6 o’clock a tenant farmer living on the Curtis Beecher farm was driving home from the Village of Oswego and, when he met a man riding a bicycle who shot him and the result was the tenant farmer’s death about nine-o’clock Friday. The crime has created a great deal of excitement among our people and the cowardly scoundrel who did this shooting will be hunted for by the law officers.

October 1893

Sheriff Skinner has moved into the new county jail building.

October 1888

This has been a great season for hickory nut, walnuts and butternuts.

October 1883

Mr. Tarbox is shipping some 200,000 bricks to Aurora for the new Cotton Factory.

October 1878

The Record this week is printed on paper made in the Yorkville mills.

October 1868

The County Fair for 1868 is over and all are rejoicing in its success. On Friday morning, all the roads from nine o’clock until late in the afternoon were filled with teams going and coming. The attendance was large and better than expected. Floral Hall was the chief point of attraction and was thronged all day. The receipts were nearly $1,000 at the gate and other receipts made it near $1,200.