Sandwich High School presents ‘The Alibis’ Oct. 20-22

The Sandwich High School Drama Club will present “The Alibis” Oct. 20-22. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

“The Alibis” is a series of interconnected one-act scenes by Jonathan Dorf, Tyler Dwiggins, Kathryn Funkhouser, Patrick Greene, Mora V. Harris, Carrie McCrossen, Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarello.

Tickets are on sale now. Visit sandwicharts.ludus.com to buy tickets in advance. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Sandwich High School is located at 515 Lions Road in Sandwich. For information, contact Kevin Pajor at kpajor@sandwich430.org.