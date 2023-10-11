Plano soccer rallies past Westmont: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 10

BOYS SOCCER
Plano 4, Westmont 2
The Reapers scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit. Davione Stamps had two goals and two assists and Santiago Cervantes scored two goals for Plano (13-7). Juan Quinones had 13 saves in goal.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Newark d. Somonauk 26-24, 25-12
Kiara Wesseh had eight kills and 16 service points, Lauren Ulrich 23 assists and four kills and Kodi Rizzo had eight kills and give blocks as Newark (25-2, 8-0) won on Senior Night. Dani Peshia added nine digs and Stephanie Snyder six digs.
Oswego d. West Aurora 25-22, 25-18
Sidney Hamaker had nine kills, nine digs and two blocks, Kelsey Foster four kills, eight digs and three aces, Alexis Terrazas five digs and two aces and Ava Flanigan 17 assists and three kills for Oswego (22-3).
Plano d. Serena 25-13, 25-23
April Salgado had four aces, Kalia Young four blocks, Alexa Sobieszczyk four kills and Rita Lauro 14 assists for Plano.
Sandwich d. Parkview Christian 25-22, 25-14
Miya Klossing had 11 assists and six service points, Jordan Bauer six kills and 11 service points, Brynn Ripsky five kills, seven service points and five digs and Londyn Scott five kills and two blocks for Sandwich.
Plainfield South d. Yorkville 25-18, 25-23
Charlee Young had nine kills and Marie Reichman 13 digs for the Foxes (8-19, 3-5).