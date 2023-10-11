Oswego planning and zoning commissioners want developer to reduce density of proposed 345-unit subdivision

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners want a developer to reduce the density of a 345-unit subdivision being proposed on 80 acres south of Wolf’s Crossing Road.

Glenview-based The Drake Group proposes to build 219 townhouse units and 126 single-family houses on 80.5 acres south of Wolf’s Crossing Road and east of Douglas Road. The property, which is in unincorporated Kendall County, is currently zoned for agriculture use.

At their Oct. 5 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners recommended The Drake Group reduce the overall density of the project. Commissioners said they liked the concept of the project in general, but wanted to see reduced density.

Oswego village trustees will now review the recommendation. Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Charlie Pajor also told the developer that as the project moves forward, he should consider street names that have local historic connections.

This is The Drake Group’s first project in Oswego. Oswego planner Rachel Riemenschneider said the proposed use is consistent with the village’s Comprehensive Plan. The townhouses would be located on the eastern part of the property while the single-family houses on the west side of the property.

The average lot size for the single-family houses would be between 9,500 and 10,000 square feet, similar to the size of the houses in the Hunt Club subdivision.

Two access points off Wolf’s Crossing Road are proposed as part of the project. The western access point would be right-in/right-out only and the eastern access point would be full access, aligned with Secretariat Lane, Riemenschneider said.

Plans also call for a stubbed street to the south, which staff has recommended should align with the stubbed street in the proposed Saddlebrook Farm development.

As Tom Drake, president of The Drake Group told commissioners, his company has built everything from $200,000 condominiums to multi-million-dollar houses “and everything in between.”

”Our concept for this community in Oswego is an attractive, well-designed community that meets the needs of today’s residents and provided a high level of amenities,” Take said.

Those amenities will include a clubhouse, a pool, a dog park and a public park.

Plan commissioners recently gave the green light to a proposal to build more than 800 residential units as part of a new subdivision in Oswego.

At their Sept. 28 meeting, plan commissioners recommended approval of the Sonoma Trails project, which will now go to village trustees for review. D.R. Horton Inc. wants to build 512 single-family units and 301 townhouse units on 228 acres at the southwest corner of Wolf’s Crossing Road and Roth Road.