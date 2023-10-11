Oswego Halloween Drive-Around Scavenger Hunt to return Sunday

Oswego will host a family-friendly Halloween Drive-Around Scavenger Hunt presented by the Learning Experience on Oct. 15.

The all-ages event starts at noon at Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill, and continues until approximately 2:30 p.m. The event was last held in 2020.

Participants will work as a team to solve clues and pick up treats as they drive to historic landmarks, parks and businesses throughout Oswego. The team that solves all the clues first, or the team that solves the most clues within two hours, will receive a gift certificate.

The whole family is encouraged to wear costumes and decorate their vehicle in a spooky or silly Halloween theme. A prize will also be awarded for the best decorated family and vehicle. Participants should arrive at Village Hall by 11:45 a.m. to be included in the judging.

The cost to participate is $20 per team in advance or $25 on the day of the event. All proceeds will benefit the Kendall County Food Pantry.

Learn more and register for the event at bit.ly/OswegoHalloweenScavengerHunt. For additional information, contact Julie Hoffman at jhoffman@oswegoil.org or 630-551-2344.