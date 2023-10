ABATE members visiting Starved Rock include Patti and Kevin Smith, Bill Kolb, Cliff Oleson, Bruce Littlebrant and Diana Rebechini. (photo provided by Open Roads ABATE )

Open Roads ABATE members rode to Claudette’s in Oglesby on Sept. 10 to attend the Starved Rock ABATE chapter meeting.

ABATE chapter members visit fellow ABATE chapter meetings and events showing brotherhood and sharing ideas with one another.

ABATE stands for “A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education”. Members enjoyed the ride and the camaraderie with Starved Rock ABATE members.