Oswego leaf collection begins Monday

Village of Oswego’s Public Works crew will begin leaf collection the week of Oct. 16 and continue through November, until completed. Leaves will be picked up by the following zones: Zone A, weeks of Oct. 16, 30 and Nov. 20; Zone B, weeks of Oct. 16, Nov. 6 and 20; and Zone C, weeks of Oct. 23, Nov. 13 and 20.

For the best service, place leaves in piles on the parkway grass near the curb by 7 a.m. on the Monday of your specific week for collection. Keep leaves off the curb. Do not place grass clippings, brush, vines, tree limbs or trash in the leaf piles.

Identify your leaf zone and get more information on leaf collection at oswegoil.org/government/departments/public-works/leaf-collectionand.