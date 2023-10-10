October 10, 2023
Girls tennis: Oswego East fourth, Oswego fifth at SPC meet

By Joshua Welge
Oswego's Savannah Millard returns in her match at the Plainfield North Girls Tennis Invite. Oct 4th, 2023.

Oswego's Savannah Millard returns in her match at the Plainfield North Girls Tennis Invite. Oct 4th, 2023. (Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Media)

Oswego East’s team took fourth, Oswego fifth and Yorkville 10th at the Southwest Prairie Conference tennis meet won by Plainfield North on Oct. 5.

At No. 1 singles Oswego’s Savannah Millard took second place, winning two matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores before losing to Plainfield North’s Jessica Kovalchik in the final 6-1, 6-0.

Oswego East’s Samantha Stevens was the No. 2 singles champion. She won her first two matches 6-2, 6-1 before beating Plainfield Norths’ Belle Wang in the final 6-3, 6-0.

Oswego East’s Elizabeth Bigus and Emi Busuioc took fourth at No. 1 doubles. Oswego’s Taylor Yackley and Scarlett Lane took third at No. 2 doubles, beating Oswego East’s Krisha Majmundar-Aubrey Roberts in the third-place match. Oswego East’s Addison Parks-Ainsley Shahady took third at No. 3 doubles, beating Minooka in a three-set match and Plainfield Central in a second-set tiebreaker before losing to Plainfield North’s Riley McLellan-Pahal Mehra in the final.