Oswego SD308 shines a spotlight on school leaders during National Principals Month

Oswego School District 308 honors the extraordinary contribution of school leaders and marks October as National Principals Month.

The district thanks all its building principals including Toia Jones, Boulder Hill; Larry Piatek, Churchill; Jeff Rainaldi, Fox Chase; Sean Smith, Grande Park; Nathan Baldwin, Homestead; Elisabeth Stoffers, Hunt Club; Kelley Budd, Lakewood Creek; Phil Murray, Long Beach; Mike Mitchinson, Old Post; Noelle Fahey, Prairie Point; Garrett Lefferson, Southbury; Garett Fair, The Wheatlands; Cortnye Russell, Wolf’s Crossing; John Francis, Bednarcik JH; Laura Bingham, Murphy JH; Dr. Renita Craig, Plank JH; Marcus Lewis, Thompson JH; John Evans, Traughber JH; Laura Bankowski, Oswego East HS; Christopher Grays, Oswego HS; Dr. Jennifer Groves, Brokaw; Allison Sulkson, East View Academy; Meredith Gerardot, GOAL; and Keith Mecklenburg, Pathways Transition.

“Each day our principals are at the forefront of our mission, helping our students to succeed,” D308 Superintendent Dr. Khelghati said in a news release. “They work tirelessly to be an advocate for every student and staff member in their school, building a climate of learning and celebration. During October, we take a moment to say thank you to our principals for all they do, and we invite you to do the same.”

Celebrated every October, National Principals Month is an opportunity for district leaders, elected officials, parents, students, teachers, staff, school leaders and communities to celebrate and honor principals’ visionary leadership and tireless pursuit of success for each student.

Additional information about National Principals Month can be found at principalsmonth.org.