Sandwich Lions Club announces Sandwich Fair steer raffle winners

The Sandwich Lions Club has announced the winners of their annual steer raffle. Winners were drawn at the close of the 2023 Sandwich Fair.

The first prize of the steer plus processing was won by Mark Gordon of Campton Hills. Gary Jansen of Sandwich won the second prize of a $200 gift certificate to the Earlville Locker, and a $100 gift certificate third prize went to Fernando Moreno of Plano.

The Sandwich Lions Club has conducted the annual steer raffle at the Sandwich Fair for more than 50 years, with a break in the action only in 2020 when the Sandwich Fair was not held. It is the club’s largest fundraiser each year.

Through the support of the community and fairgoers from near and far, year after year, the Lions are able to help throughout the community and beyond with services such as providing eyeglasses and vision exams for children and adults in need and making contributions to local organizations such as Open Door Rehabilitation Center and Fox Valley Community Services.