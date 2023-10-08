Plano Methodist Sunday schoolers learn from New Testament

The children at the Plano Methodist Church are learning lessons from the New Testament. Children from preschool through eighth grade are invited to the Sunday school program at Plano Methodist each Sunday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. The church is located at 219 N. Hale St. in Plano.

Teachers Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson, assisted by Theo and Sera Wyncoop, with music director Angeleah Wyncoop assisted by Chloe Hulbert, will continue sharing the word of God through lessons, puppetry, crafts, music, prayer and object lessons.

For information, contact the Plano Methodist Church at 630-552-3700.