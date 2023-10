Members from Open Roads ABATE participated in the 15th annual Rookie’s Run sponsored by The Friendly Tap of Plano on Sunday, Aug. 27.

The 100-mile ride started and ended at The Friendly Tap. Stops along the way included West Brooklyn, Karma in Wedron, Troy Grove, Smitty’s in Leonore and JRs in Grand Ridge.

Proceeds from this run benefited Open Door Rehabilitation Center in Sandwich in memory of Justin Fleming.