United Church of Sandwich hosting annual rummage, bake sale Oct. 13, 14

United Church of Sandwich, 512 E. Lions Road, will host its annual Rummage and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14.

Donations of clean, usable items in good condition are being accepted at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily through Oct. 12. Electronics and large furniture will not be accepted.

Proceeds from the sale support United Women in Faith, via charitable outreach in Sandwich and surrounding communities, as well as through a worldwide network of mission-minded programs and agencies serving women, children and youth.

For information, call the church office at 815-786-9243.