Oswego Township official cleared of criminal wrongdoing

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has found no criminal wrongdoing by an Oswego Township or Oswego Township Road District elected official following a complaint made last month by a community member alleging a misuse of township resources.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation after receiving a complaint on Sept. 13 from a concerned community member. The findings of the investigation were reviewed with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office and no violations of criminal law were identified, according to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

“The trust and confidence in individuals we elect to represent us in office is critical, and there must be accountability if they fail to meet that standard,” Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird said in the release. “Following a thorough investigation into this matter, I’m pleased to say that was not the case in this situation and no criminal activity was uncovered. It’s important to know that we take any allegation of misconduct very seriously and we will thoroughly investigate any such complaint.”