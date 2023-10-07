Illinois 4-H seeks talented leaders for new Alumni Advisory group

4-H began in 1915 in Illinois with the first 4-H club, the Union Pig Club, in Macoupin County. Today, 4-H celebrates 108 years of youth development programming and along with the lasting impacts on millions of youth that are now considered 4-H alumni.

The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association was established in 2016 to create a lifelong, statewide community of 4-H alumni and provide increased opportunities for meaningful engagement to increase awareness, pride, participation, volunteerism and philanthropic commitment to Illinois 4-H.

The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association seeks talented leaders to serve on a new Illinois 4-H Alumni Advisory Committee to represent our diverse alumni population, increase alumni engagement, recognize alumni accomplishments and support the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association’s strategic goals.

“The Illinois 4-H Alumni Advisory Committee will be comprised nine regional directors, three per region, three young alumni directors, two student ambassador representatives and one Collegiate 4-H ambassador, and a liaison to the 4-H Alumni Staff Advisory committee,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H alumni and constituent engagement manager Tina Veal said in a news release. “We look forward to engaging 4-H alumni to continue to create a lifelong connection and to support the next generation of leaders.”

For more information about the Illinois 4-H Alumni Advisory Committee expectations and to download the nomination form visit go.illinois.edu/il4halumniadvisory

The completed application form must be submitted electronically no later than Nov. 15, with a resume attached and two letters of recommendation. The Illinois 4-H Alumni Advisory Committee will launch in Spring 2024.

The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association continues to seek to identify 4-H alumni who were “Illinois 4-H Grown” to join the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association at go.illinois.edu/4halum and share their stories and how 4-H has impacted their lives

For information on joining 4-H or the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association, contact a local Extension office or Tina Veal, 4-H Alumni & Engagement Manager, at the Illinois State 4-H office at vealt@illinois.edu.