Hilltop Gardeners will meet Oct. 12 at Oswego library

The Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Oswego Public Library, 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego. The meeting opens at 9 a.m. with social time, followed by a program at 9:30 a.m.

“Forest Bathing” will be presented by Jane Grillo. Grillo will give an interactive presentation that will offer activities to do while spending time outdoors in any natural setting to help awaken your senses, be mindful of your surroundings and build a deeper connection with nature.

There is no cost and the public is invited to attend. For information, call Debbie at 630-217-2943. Find the club on Facebook at Hilltop Gardeners Garden Club.