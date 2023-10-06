Oswego Village Board honors outgoing deputy village administrator Christina Burns

Village officials this week honored Oswego deputy administrator Christina Burns for her 10 years of service to the village.

At the Oct. 3 Oswego Village Board meeting, Village President Ryan Kauffman thanked Burns, who on Oct. 9 will start as the new Kendall County administrator. Her last day with the village was Oct. 4.

Burns worked for the village first as assistant village administrator and later as the deputy village administrator. Burns replaces Scott Koeppel, who resigned as Kendall County administrator in April to become the village administrator of Sugar Grove.

The Kendall County Board in September unanimously approved her appointment.

“You have made a huge impact on everyone here,” Kauffman said. “We are all better off because you have been here. Thank you very much for your time, your dedication and your expertise. And as sad as I am to see you go, I could not be happier for you as you go on your next adventure. Thank you very much for everything you have done.”

In reading a proclamation honoring Burns, Kauffman noted that she “skillfully oversaw critical aspects of the village’s operations, including the successful management of information technology and the implementation of the enterprise resource planning system, as well as her instrumental role in the creation of the Venue 1012 summer concert series and her effective oversight of the Village’s purchasing endeavors.”

“Thank you very much for the kind words and the proclamation,” Burns said in response. “It means a lot to me. I am so thankful for the opportunity to serve not just the Oswego community, but also the employees that work here and work so hard to serve the residents. It’s been an absolute honor and privilege to be part of that for the last 10 years.”