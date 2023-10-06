Kendall County Sheriff’s Office hires three patrol deputies

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office has hired three deputies to fill vacancies in the patrol division.

Scott Bialas, Kyle Long and Justin Hunt were sworn in Sept. 28 by Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

The new deputies will complete an internal office acclimation training phase and will then be paired with experienced field training officers for the field training phase (FTO), the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Bialas studied criminal justice at the College of DuPage and worked as a police officer with the South Barrington Police Department for 15 years and the Cook County Forest Preserve Police for three years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.

Long earned a bachelor’s degree in international business from American Public University. He worked at the Attorney General’s Office as a member of their automobile theft taskforce for a year and a half and as a police officer with the Romeoville Police Department for eight years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.

Hunt worked as a police officer with the Sandwich Police Department for seven months and for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 13 years before being hired by the sheriff’s office.