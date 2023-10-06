Girls volleyball: Mia Jurkovic, Oswego finding their groove, roll past Oswego East

OSWEGO – Oswego coach Gary Mosley believes his team is just starting to catch its groove, and Mia Jurkovic is his most improved player.
That’s saying something.
Jurkovic, a 6-foot junior outside hitter, was a pretty darn good player coming into this season. The Panthers, meanwhile, enjoyed a historic start.
But Oswego does look to be peaking at the right time. Jurkovic and Long Beach State recruit Sidney Hamaker combined for 17 kills, and the visiting Panthers overpowered crosstown rival Oswego East 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday to remain unbeaten in the Southwest Prairie Conference.
Oswego (18-1, 7-0) won its first 11 matches of the season, best start in program history. The Panthers have now won their last seven since their only loss to St. Thomas More at the Champaign Central Tournament.
“These girls, they’re really starting to find themselves,” Mosley said. “They can feel who they are now. At the beginning of the year we were playing well but it wasn’t like we were fluid. We are very together now. We have good rhythm on the court. We talk about it all the time – stay grinding – and they don’t stop. The testament to 18-1 is the family within us.”
Hamaker had nine kills, 10 digs and three aces, Jurkovic eight kills, six digs and four aces and Ava Flanigan 19 assists and six digs for Oswego. Grace Petasnick added three of Oswego’s 13 aces and freshman Hannah Herrick had four kills at the end of the match when Oswego emptied its bench.
“Last year we got crushed by OE,” Jurkovic said. “It feels so good to crush them this year.”
Indeed, Oswego East (4-18, 2-5) can relate to Oswego’s success story. The Wolves last season won the program’s first conference and regional titles and smashed the program win record.
But this has been a season of growing pains for the Wolves with just two varsity returners. Ali Coy had three kills, Mia Stanley two kills and Laila Mossey 10 digs for Oswego East.
“It’s definitely not fun being on the opposite end, but I’m just trying to relay to the girls that you have to keep fighting and keep pushing and keep doing the best that you can do,” Oswego East coach Dina Beamon said. “That’s the approach I’ve taken this season, is be your best and compete the way you can and just give your all.”
Jurkovic is learning that is it OK to scale it back on giving her all on some shots.
She had a couple attempts touched by the Oswego East side Thursday, but made the proper adjustment to finesse through.
“I think I’ve just grown my volleyball IQ knowing where to put the ball instead of just smashing it,” Jurkovic said. “I’ve learned to tip and roll and place it.”
Jurkovic’s well-placed kill finished off a 7-2 run midway through the second set that was started by three consecutive Kelsey Foster aces to give Oswego a commanding 15-7 lead.
“She is just so even-keeled,” Mosley said. “Her growth from the beginning of the season, if you want to find the most improved player on our team, she’s it. She’s made the most improvement and she’s just so coachable. You can go out and give her ideas of things to do and she will go out and put it together.
“Every day she is trying new things pushing and always smiling. She gets into a funk doesn’t feel it. A couple shots tonight, they got a touch on it and she went about 75% and took placement over power. She has a really good groove right now.”
Oswego’s groove will be put to the test over the final two weeks of the season in a back-loaded schedule. The Panthers open with St. Charles North at the Scholastic Cup tournament this weekend hosted by St. Charles East at the Great Lakes Center in Aurora. The last week of the season will have Oswego play Romeoville and Joliet West, both a game back of the Panthers in the conference race.
“We’re excited for that,” Mosley said. “We want to be tested and we want to answer that test and pass that test. At the end of the day this is the perfect time for that. We want to go into postseason knowing who we are.”