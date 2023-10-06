ABATE planning Oct. 7 post party in Plano

Open Roads ABATE of IL Inc. is hosting its post party for 2023 Open Roads Summer Books participants Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Plano American Legion, 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano.

Books must be turned in by 4 p.m. that day. The drawing for cash prizes will be awarded at 5 p.m. To be eligible for the cash prizes, participants must have 46 regular stops along with at least one bonus stop stamped. A special prize will be awarded to participants with all 62 stamps.

Participants not eligible for the cash prizes are invited to bring their 2023 Summer Book and get in on the door prizes, food, marble games, 50/50 and more.

For information, call Linda at 630-552-3828.