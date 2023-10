Information in Police Reports / Oct. 7, 2023 is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Hit-and-run reported

A parked and unoccupied vehicle suffered minor damage when it was struck by another vehicle sometime before 5:54 p.m. on Sept. 29 in a parking lot of the 700 block of East Veterans Parkway (Route 34). Police said the offending vehicle left the scene.