Oswego police reports/Sept. 22-29, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft

• Four PlayStation controllers valued at $150 were reported taken Sept. 28 from Target, 3020 Route 34.

• Approximately $139.98 worth of merchandise was taken at approximately 6 p.m. Sept. 29 from Target, 3020 Route 34.

• Osmar Zambranio Asosta, 26, of the zero to 100 block of West Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, was charged Sept. 28 with stealing two bottles and two kits of perfume valued at more than $500 from Kohl’s, 2500 Route 34.

Burglary

• Police reported on Sept. 29 that an unknown suspect made unauthorized entry and took items valued at more than $1,000 from Springs at Oswego clubhouse, 801 Fifth St.

Criminal damage to state supported property

Between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, someone caused an estimated $1,000 in damage at the former Traughber Junior High School at 61 Franklin St.