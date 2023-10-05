Oswego may cut events at Venue 1012

The Oswego Village Board is eying potentially cutting back on the number of annual events at the village-owned Venue 1012 to make it more self-sustaining.

The events program at Venue 1012, an outdoor amphitheater located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego, operated at a deficit program of approximately $10,000 this year, compared to approximately $22,000 in 2022.

“Overall, it was a more profitable season,” deputy village administrator Christina Burns told village trustees and Village President Ryan Kauffman during the Oct. 3 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting.

Owned and operated by the village of Oswego, Venue 1012 opened in August 2021. Plans for Venue 1012 started to take shape after local business owner Kevin Fialko donated a 3-acre plot of land to the village. Last year was Venue 1012′s first full season.

This year, Venue 1012 offered a total of 13 events during its current season, which just concluded. That included 10 concerts.

Four of the concerts were ticketed, while six of the concerts were free. In addition, Venue 1012 hosted three free movie nights.

Based on the direction given by the Village Board at the Oct. 3 meeting, staff is looking for Venue 1012 to host six to eight events next season and that one or two movies normally shown at Venue 1012 might be moved to Village Hall instead.

Staff had recommended scaling back the summer events series to include two ticketed events to bookend the summer with two or three free concerts throughout the summer, as well as eliminating the movies under the stars program for a total of five Venue 1012 events.

An alternative would be to offer two ticketed concerts with two free concerts and two movies under the stars events. This would amount to six total Venue 1012 events.

Village trustee Kit said the key to increasing attendance at Venue 1012 is improving the quality of entertainment. “In the survey, most of the people said they didn’t show up because of the entertainment,” he said. “If we get better entertainment there, I think it will be better.”

He also believed the village should continue offering free movies. The village offered four movies at Venue 1012 last year and three this year. “It’s an amenity to the public,” Kuhrt said. “It’s not a huge loss.”

Kuhrt was in favor of Venue 1012 hosting 10 concerts next year. He also was in favor of the season going through September.

Village trustee Tom Guist noted the village’s goal is for Venue 1012 to be revenue neutral. “But it is an amenity for the public, it is something for the public to do,” he said. “I would say the numbers are trending in the correct direction. I think it does need time and I think it is something that we want the community to have.”

The village’s overall special events program this year is anticipated to see a profit of more than $45,000, driven in large part by the most successful Wine on the Fox event to date. More than 5,000 people attended the two-day Wine on the Fox festival in May and the event generated a profit of about $80,000.

The festival, which featured 11 wineries, was held in May at Hudson Crossing Park along the Fox River in downtown Oswego. The village began hosting the event in 2005.

An estimated 17,000 people attended the 18 events the village put on this year. Two events remain this year – the drive-around Halloween scavenger hunt and Christmas Walk, both of which are projected to be cost neutral, Burns said.

She did note that sponsorship increased this year, thanks to the efforts of Kuhrt. Burns said he helped bring thousands of dollars of sponsorship to Venue 1012 this summer.

Even though the season was more profitable this year, staff did notice some changes in attendance trends, Burns said.

“So even though it was a more profitable season, we did see an overall decrease in attendance,” she said. “We didn’t have a single event that really sort of made the venue bust at the seams, like we did last year. We specifically struggled more on the holiday weekends.”

Wine Off the Fox was held on Labor Day weekend this year at Venue 1012. A portion of each ticket sold supported local and national breast cancer organizations, including Rush Copley/Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center in Aurora, Edward Foundation Breast Program Fund and the American Cancer Society.

The event cost $31,753.51 to put on but only brought in $23,031.14 in revenues, leaving a deficit of more than $8,000.

Another factor impacting the village’s events budget is the increasing cost for fireworks for its Fourth of July show.

“I think just before COVID, we were spending about $10,000 on our fireworks show,” Burns said. “That has just gone up incrementally, most recently to just under $25,000 for the actual fireworks contracts.”

A survey was sent to those who attended any of the village’s events to find out what people liked or didn’t like. Some of the highest rated events were ticketed concerts like the Southern Accents and the Petty Cash concerts.

Those answering the survey also gave high praise to the staff and volunteers as well as the parking arrangement, Burns said.

Staff has also recommended moving the Wine Off the Fox event to October.

“Wine Off the Fox has the potential to be a net positive event, while also benefiting area breast cancer awareness organizations,” Burns said. “Staff would recommend a one-day event in October if the event is continued for its third year.”

The village is already in the process of planning for next summer’s season.

“This is the prime time to start booking bands, putting together the sponsorship programs and soliciting sponsors,” Burns said.