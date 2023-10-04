Yorkville, Oswego volleyball get wins: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Tuesday, Oct. 3:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Yorkville d. Joliet Central 25-13, 25-6
Yorkville was paced by Junior Charlee Young in her first game back from injury with five kills and six aces. Kayla Dudek added eight assists and four digs and Joelle Pye-Blacknard had six kills for Yorkville (7-18, 2-4 SPC).
Oswego d. Plainfield East 25-11, 25-14
Kelsey Foster had five kills and three digs, Sidney Hamaker eight kills and three digs, Hannah Herrick two kills and two digs and Allison Hahn seven assists for the Panthers (17-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
Minooka 6, Yorkville 1
The varsity Foxes lost in their last regular season conference match 1-6 against Minooka. The sole win came from the No. 3 doubles duo of Trinity Stewart and Olivia Hernandez winning 6-4, 6-3.