Sandwich City Council could make landlords responsible for utility bills

The Sandwich City Council is considering whether to require residential landlords to be responsible for utility bill payment.

The issue was discussed at the Oct. 2 Committee-of-the-Whole Council meeting. City officials said the problem occurs when tenants with outstanding utility bills move out.

“Our staff spends a lot of time chasing people,” Sandwich City Administrator Geoff Penman said. “We’re trying to utilize staff time the best way possible. Chasing people who move out for a utility bill isn’t a good use of staff time.”

Penman said the city would need to track down all of the landlords in the city and make sure everything gets switched over. The landlords would then need to adjust rents to include water and sewer services.

“I think this is something we need to be very careful with as to how we implement it,” Penman said. “We need to be thoughtful in how we do that and make sure that we get in touch with the landlords, because that is an extra step for them. They’re going to be responsible for that. If somebody has a leaky toilet and doesn’t say anything, that’s an expensive bill.”

Sandwich City Clerk Denise Ii said the city will need an application process for landlords.

“We still have to determine who all the landlords are,” she said. “A lot of landlords don’t even live in Sandwich. They don’t even live in the state of Illinois.”

She thinks that requiring residential landlords to be responsible for utility bills is a good idea.

“I’m all for this,” she said. “I just want to make sure this is done correctly so it creates less work for the office.”

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said the city plans to see how other municipalities handle the situation.

“We can see how this is handled elsewhere so we’re not trying to reinvent something that already exists,” he said.