Oswego six-car crash injures two people

Two people were injured in a six-car crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 34 and Fifth Street in Oswego.

Oswego Police were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:10 p.m. The preliminary investigation has determined that a Chevy Malibu was traveling westbound on Route 34 and turned left onto southbound Fifth Street in front of a Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound Route 34, causing the Hyundai Elantra to strike the passenger side of the Chevy Malibu, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The two vehicles then struck four other vehicles that were stopped at the light on Fifth Street, the release said. The drivers of both the Chevy Malibu and Hyundai Elantra both needed to be extricated from their vehicles and both were transported to Rush Copley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

There were no passengers in either car. None of the occupants in the other four vehicles were injured.

Five of the vehicles were towed from the scene. Route 34 was partially shut down and had limited travel for approximately an hour.

Police continue to investigate the crash.