Sandwich extends trick or treat hours to 8 p.m.

Kids in Sandwich will have an extra hour to trick or treat this Halloween.

At the Oct. 2 Sandwich City Council meeting, City Council members voted unanimously to change this year’s trick or treat hours to 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Previously, trick or treat hours had been from 4 to 7 p.m.

On Halloween, the city will ban leaf and brush burning to protect children with asthma and other respiratory conditions. The city is also encouraging residents to turn on porch lights if they are welcoming trick-or-treaters to their homes.

Third Ward Alderwoman Karsta Erickson said she thought the city should extend its trick-or-treating hours to accommodate students involved in sports and other afterschool activities.

Second Ward Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson agreed.

“It’s just getting dark at 7 p.m.,” she said. “And for those older kids, it’s so much fun to be out. I’m absolutely in favor of going until 8 p.m.”

Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne said the change shouldn’t impact staffing levels. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said officials will see what happens this year with the new hours.

“We’ll see how it goes and revisit it next year,” Latham said.