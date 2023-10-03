Oswego, Oswego East students recognized as Commended Students in National Merit Scholarship competition

Oswego School District 308 recently announced the students named as Commended Students in the 2023-23 National Merit Scholarship Corporation Program, including Oswego High School students Lilliah Engel, Griffin Fowler, Jack Marcinkus, and Kelly Wong; and Oswego East High School students Ahmed Faisal, Geetansh Gambhir, James Harrison, Alison Hobbs, Ava Lenell, Uma Nagarathnam, Aayan Roy, Jessica Salins, Avery Stults, and Omer Syed.

Although these students will not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students may be candidates for special scholarships provided by corporate sponsors. At this time, approximately 34,000 (of the 50,000 highest scorers) throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise as Commended Students.