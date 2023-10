DUI

• Maribel Carde, 43, of Sandwich, was charged Sept. 24 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of more than .08 following a traffic stop in the area of East Church and Dayton streets.

• Lavon A. Robinson, 37, of Schaumburg, was charged Sept. 22 with driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 15000 block of West Route 34, Plano.