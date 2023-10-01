Somonauk Library announces October event lineup

The Somonauk Library, 700 E. LaSalle St., has released upcoming events and news for the month of October.

Adult programs

Local Writer’s Group: 5 to 6:30 p.m., first and third Thursdays of the month; first Thursday is at Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St., third Thursday is at Somonauk Public Library. Gather with area writers of all levels. Sessions lead by Dave Dean. Just staring or published, this group is for you.

Bingo: 12:30 p.m. Oct. 4, 11 and 18. Free to play; snacks provided. Win fun prizes.

Men’s Book Group: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. “The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession” by Michael Finkel will be discussed. Copies are available at the Patron Services Desk.

Pageturner’s Book Discussion Group: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25. “The House Guest” by Hank Phillippi will be discussed. Copies are available at the Patron Services Desk.

Fiction Addiction Book Discussion: 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls will be discussed. Copies are available at the Patron Services Desk.

Youth programs

Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For ages 0-2 years.

After School Crew: Meets the second Monday of each month. For ages 6-10 years. The group will focus on a different STEAM activity each session.

Wednesday Morning Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. For ages 3-5 years.

Chapter Club: Meets the fourth Monday of each month. For ages 7-10 years. The group will talk about the book and do a fun activity.